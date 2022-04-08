Seth Rollins: “I think a three-hour show is just obnoxiously long every week”

“I think a three-hour show is just obnoxiously long every week. Everything gets stretched out, you know, and you’ve got to cram – you got to fill three hours of television, there’s just nothing to be done. You know, that’s just how it is. So I think two hours is a beautiful kind of number for a pro wrestling show. And I think it’s easier to make everything mean a little bit more. You know, on SmackDown when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestled on television and so it was kind of a big deal.

You look at Roman, he hardly ever wrestles on television, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches at these pay-per-views, they feel like big deals and on RAW I’ve wrestled in like 26 five-star matches in the last two months. It’s just been wild the amount of actual wrestling that I have to do and I’d love to avoid that but it is what it is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you have the extra hour but yeah it’s a apples to oranges type thing. I do think three hours is just a lot to ask every week of a viewer.”

(credit: SI Media Podcast via WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)