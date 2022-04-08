Khan in discussions with WarnerMedia over Ring of Honor future

In an interview published on ESPN.COM, AEW President Tony Khan said that while he owns ROH as a separate entity from AEW, he’s been having conversations with WarnerMedia to see how they can work together to grow the brand.

Khan expressed his appreciation to WarnerMedia for allowing him to do the ROH Supercard of Honor and using some resources from AEW with permission.

“I did utilize some resources from AEW with permission from Warner with the understanding from them that I was not going to make this an AEW show. It would be a Ring of Honor show. I was asking them to utilize some AEW resources to make this a great pay-per-view event. For Ring of Honor, it turned out to be one of the most successful events in their history,” Khan told ESPN.

He said that it would make the most sense if Ring of Honor continued as a weekly series and then having major events and thinks the success of Supercard of Honor will bode well for WarnerMedia taking an interest in the brand.

“I think there’s great potential to have a complementary wrestling brand,” Khan continued.