Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped Multiverse of Matches edition of Impact Wrestling drew 89,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 40.26% from last week’s 149,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 50% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 20,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 58.33% from the 48,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150, and #127 for the night in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-lowest audience of the year so far, and the lowest key demo audience since December 30. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 40.26% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 50% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 47% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 66.7% from the episode that aired one year before.

The Masters Golf Tournament on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 2.816 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.324 million viewers, also drawing a 0.25 key demo rating to rank #5.

Station 19 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with 4.518 million viewers. Young Sheldon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.63 rating, tied with Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, which ranked #3 in viewership.

Thursday’s taped Multiverse of Matches Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time, taped last Friday during WrestleCon – X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Vincent in Ultimate X as the opener, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander and Jonah vs. Impact World Champion Moose and PCO, Jay White vs. Chris Sabin, The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoe Brothers, and Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley as the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode