Cena lands new action comedy movie for Amazon Studios

John Cena has landed another role in an upcoming movie according to Deadline.com, a movie with the title of Officer Exchange which Amazon Studios just bought the rights for.

Described as a big action comedy project, Cena will play Shepard, “a wrecking ball of a cop who teams up with an Indian police officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India.”

The script is being written by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner while Peacemaker producers Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing the project for Amazon. Cena is executive producing.

The former WWE champion also recently signed on to star in the Looney Tunes live action/animated hybrid movie Coyote Vs. Acme.