Alexa Bliss set to marry her boyfriend

Alexa Bliss has not appeared on WWE television since the 2022 Elimination Chamber. It was recently reported that what is next for Bliss in WWE will likely not happen until after Wrestlemania 38.

In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that Alexa hasn’t been on WWE television because she has been preparing for her wedding to singer Ryan Cabrera. Johnson wrote the following…

“PWInsider.com has confirmed the couple are slated to get married in California at a secret location in Palm Springs this weekend. The guests attending the wedding will be informed of the location of the nuptials shortly before the ceremony takes place.”