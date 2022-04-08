NJPW World to air Dynamite and Rampage for Japanese subscribers

Apr 8, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will be made available for free to NJPW World subscribers soon.

The weekly episodes will be geo-locked to those subscribers in Japan. The announcement also said that the live broadcasts of Dynamite and Rampage will also be coming soon.

AEW and NJPW have had a working relationship for a while now and talent from NJPW have appeared on AEW television multiple times in the past.

Reacting to the the announcement, AEW President Tony Khan wrote, “We did it.”

