NJPW World to air Dynamite and Rampage for Japanese subscribers

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will be made available for free to NJPW World subscribers soon.

The weekly episodes will be geo-locked to those subscribers in Japan. The announcement also said that the live broadcasts of Dynamite and Rampage will also be coming soon.

AEW and NJPW have had a working relationship for a while now and talent from NJPW have appeared on AEW television multiple times in the past.

Reacting to the the announcement, AEW President Tony Khan wrote, “We did it.”