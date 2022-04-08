4/8/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Taz, and William Regal are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

Neither man gains the advantage early on. Danielson delivers a few shots, but Beretta counters back with a back elbow. They lock up and Danielson delivers a few kicks to Beretta’s legs. Danielson chops Beretta in the corner, but Beretta counters with a chop of his own. Danielson comes back with a kick to the face, and then locks in a hanging front chancery. Beretta counters with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Beretta applies a headlock, but Danielson gets free and chops Beretta against the ropes. Danielson delivers kicks in the corner, but Beretta comes back and sends Danielson to the floor. Beretta goes for a dive, but Danielson kicks him in the midsection and gets back into the ring. Danielson goes for a tope suicida, but Beretta catches him and suplexes him on the floor. Beretta charges, but Danielson dodges him and sends him into the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson works over Beretta neck and kicks him in the face a few times. Beretta shoves him away, but Danielson comes back with a front headlock suplex. Danielson goes up top, but Beretta cuts him off. Beretta climbs, as well, and delivers a superplex. Danielson gets to his feet, and he and Beretta exchange chops. Danielson goes for an enzuigiri, but Beretta dodges it and delivers a German suplex. Beretta delivers a back elbow in the corner and goes for a tornado DDT, but Danielson counters with a rolling elbow. Danielson delivers a shoulder-capture suplex and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Danielson locks in a dragon sleeper, and then delivers a few kicks. Beretta comes back and sets up for Strong Zero, but Danielson rolls through and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Danielson charges in the corner, but Beretta dodges and delivers a tornado DDT. Beretta goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Beretta puts Danielson up top and delivers a right hand. Beretta sets up for a suplex, but Danielson drops down and cuts him off. Danielson goes for a side suplex, but Beretta counters into a bulldog. Beretta goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Beretta and Danielson exchange forearm strikes and kicks, and then Beretta hits a rolling elbow strike. Beretta drops Danielson with a half-and-half suplex, and then follows with a big lariat. Beretta goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Beretta delivers forearm shots against the ropes, but Danielson comes back with the running knee strike. Danielson delivers the Gotch-style pile driver, and follows with a series of stomps to Beretta’s head. Danielson wrenches back on Beretta’s neck, and Beretta passes out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Hook. She tries to get some words from him, but he walks away. Danhausen pops out of a trash can and attempts to curse him, but Hook throws his trash in the can and walks away.

—

Dam Lambert, Ethan Page, and the AEW TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky, are in the ring. Sky says he got rid of the open challenge for the TNT title because he was looking for someone to step up and do something that no one has been able to do in 394 days, but Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti interrupt. Guevara says Sky is doing absolutely nothing with the title, and then asks Lambert if he is going to say something stupid. Lambert says he has some advice for them, and tells them to talk about what they do in the ring and not what they do in the bedroom. Guevara says he is here for a match, but Page says he doesn’t lace up his boots unless it’s for a big money match. Page says Guevara is a pillar, but he is one of the biggest cracks in the company, because Guevara and Conti are a PR nightmare. Page says he prays that his daughter doesn’t end up like Conti, and Guevara says he doesn’t care about Page’s kid, because all he wants is a match. Guevara says if Lambert was mad about the car, just wait and see what they have in store next week.

—

Chris Jericho has a new vignette called Sports Entertainer of the Week, and he awards it to QT Marshall.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Swerve Strickland

Marshall drops Strickland with a shoulder tackle, but Strickland comes back with a wrist-lock. Strickland drops Marshall with a hurricanrana, and then follows with a hip-toss. Strickland rolls through and gets a two count. Marshall sends Strickland to the floor, but Strickland lands on his feet as the show heads to a commercial.