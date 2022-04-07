Tony Khan going back to “ruthless roots” for Rampage after dip in viewership

On his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan has promised that he is going “back to his ruthless roots” for Rampage this Friday night after the show has suffered a big dip in viewership over the past several weeks.

Crowd favorites Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will be in action for this Friday’s show which was taped following Dynamite last night and Khan said that he will be loading up Rampage.

Rampage fell below the 600,000 viewership mark since late January and has hovered in the 400,000 range in the past several weeks