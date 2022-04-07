Tidbits on Sami Zayn, Homicide, Sonjay Dutt, and strip poker with a former NXT talent

– Happy 40th Birthday Sonjay Dutt. Dutt currently works at AEW as a producer.

– Sami Zayn puts over his Wrestlemania match…

My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 7, 2022

– Homicide scheduled to defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight title…

Just announced for PowerrrTrip 2 on April 30th!! The new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide, faces what might be his toughest opponent yet in 'The Last Bastion' @ColbyCorino.

🎟 Tickets are on sale now!

➡️ https://t.co/OWZpWNWxDR

🔥 The NWA. Wrestling as it’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/e8fie4LAZE — NWA (@nwa) April 7, 2022

– Now you can play strip poker with former NXT talent B-Fab…

