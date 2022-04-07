Texas Death match for AEW World title booked for Rampage next week

AEW champion Hangman Adam Page will once again be defending the AEW World title in a Texas Death match, this time against former NXT champion Adam Cole.

The rematch has been set for the April 15 episode of Rampage, in line with what Tony Khan said about starting to loading up Rampage to bring viewers back to the show.

This is the second match between Page and Cole as the two fought for the title in the main event of Revolution last month. Page also defended his title in a Texas Death match against Lance Archer on the February 9 episode of Dynamite.