Stephanie McMahon talks WrestleMania 38 success

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to tout the success of WrestleMania 38.

McMahon noted that the two-night WrestleMania event drew 13.3 million in-airing social media interactions, making it the second-most engaging WrestleMania of all-time. She also touted new partnership and programming deals, including the new “Pinned” pro wrestling drama.

McMahon included a quote from a 33 year old female wrestling fan who attended WrestleMania, who said, “This event hit all my emotions. I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I yelled until my voice was gone. I loved every second of this and it’s why I’ve loved WWE for over 20 years.”

You can see Stephanie’s full letter below, along with the attached infographic: