Cody Rhodes to be at Smackdown

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes will be at this week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

There’s no word yet on if Rhodes will be appearing on the SmackDown broadcast, or working a dark match, but PWInsider reports that he is scheduled to be there.

It is interesting to note that WWE still does not have Rhodes assigned to either RAW or SmackDown on the official roster page.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday and defeated Seth Rollins. He then appeared on this week’s RAW and delivered an emotional promo on how he came back to WWE to chase and win the WWE Title, as a way to honor his late father who never won the belt, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes’ feud with Rollins is likely over as Rhodes was interrupted on RAW, but the two shook hands and The Visionary welcomed The American Nightmare back home. WWE had Rollins advertised for Friday’s SmackDown at one point, but he was removed from the website listing.

WWE is teasing that we will find out the first challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during Friday’s show.

WWE has been sending talents from one brand to work the other’s TV tapings for dark matches as of late, so it’s possible that Rhodes is headed to Milwaukee to work a blue brand dark match tomorrow. He defeated Kevin Owens in Monday’s post-RAW dark main event in Dallas.

Stay tuned for more. For those who missed it, below are clips of Rhodes from his RAW return: