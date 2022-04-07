AEW Women’s title match set for second Battle of the Belts

The first match announced for the next Battle of the Belts TNT special will be Thunder Rosa defending her AEW Women’s title against Nyla Rose.

The one-hour special will not be live as last time around and will instead be taped along with a live Rampage on April 15 from the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland, Texas, the same place where the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor took place last weekend.

This is the second of four quarterly specials for AEW on TNT. The first Battle of the Belts was supposed to be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara for the TNT title but Rhodes had COVID-19 and instead it was changed to Guevara vs Dustin Rhodes for the interim TNT title which Guevara won.