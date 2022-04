AEW Rampage will air in a different time slot next week

Next week’s AEW Rampage will air in a different time slot due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.

TNT’s schedule lists the Friday, April 15 episode as airing at 7 p.m. Eastern time, three hours earlier than usual. Coverage of the final game in the NBA Play-In Tournament will begin on TNT at 9 p.m. Eastern time.