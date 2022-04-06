WWE reportedly releases Nash Carter after domestic allegations

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was reportedly released from the company today.

Carter was released just this afternoon, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. This comes just days after he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team Titles from Imperium at Stand & Deliver.

Carter was recently publicly accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Kimber Lee. She deleted her original posts, but came back in recent days and posted new allegations, with photos.

She wrote, “Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore.”

She then added in a follow-up tweet, “You all wanted the proof. There it is. I’m sorry I backed out but he was telling me lies all weekend to get me to not say anything.”

In late March, the now-deleted posts stated, “I would love to be excited for @NashCarterWWE right now but I’ve hid his abuse for too long. No one should be abandonded the way I’ve been abandonded. And silenced in hopes of keeping a career.”

After MSK won the titles from Imperium at Stand & Deliver, Lee tweeted about being a proud wife. Fans then pointed out how she was just accusing Carter of abuse days before.

She responded, “You literally aren’t a part of our lives. So stop assuming. Thanks [smiling face with open hands emoji]

Another fan pointed out how her support looked to some people after she was just accusing him of abuse. She responded, “Fans also haven’t seen our convos since. We’re fine. And working on our issues. Thanks.”

Lee, who stated that she is still under contract to Impact Wrestling, made additional accusations last night, accusing Carter of other controversial behavior. She also indicated that their relationship is over this time.

Carter has not responded to the allegations as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

There’s no word yet on what WWE will do with the NXT Tag Team Titles. MSK was scheduled to defend against Grayson Waller and Sanga on next week’s show.

Stay tuned for more. You can see some of Lee’s related tweets below:

