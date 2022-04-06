Tammy “Sunny” Sytch involved in fatal car accident in Florida

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was allegedly involved in a fatal three-car crash in Ormond Beach, Florida on Friday, March 25.

Ormond Beach Police say Sytch failed to stop around 8:28pm while driving southbound on U.S. 1, just north of Granada Boulevard that Friday night, when she crashed into a stopped vehicle. That vehicle then crashed into the vehicle in front of it.

The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sytch was transported to the same hospital for treatment, but was later released. A search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a blood sample, which police are using to investigate if Sytch was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology results are pending, according to The Ormond Beach Observer, and police say the ongoing investigation may result in criminal charges.

The driver and passengers in the third vehicle suffered injuries, but were not transported to the hospital.

Ormond Beach Police have requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of Sytch’s samples. The results will be made available once the department receives them, and criminal charges may be filed.

Sytch has not publicly commented on the accident as of this writing, but she did make a tweet that same day. While the crash happened around 8:30pm ET, Twitter shows Sytch posted a tweet at 2:33pm.

She wrote, “Well assholes since my name has been towards the top of the kill list for the past 20 years, and I’m still fucking alive, shit, my autograph is worth more now so once I do croak you can sell it for a lot more money?! Come see me out at a signing”

Sytch has dealt with numerous legal issues in recent years, and at different times she was incarcerated for various charges. She was released from prison after serving almost one year last summer, but was then arrested again back in January of this year following a domestic incident where she allegedly threatened to kill a man with a pair of scissors. Sytch was then arrested again in late February on multiple charges, including Operating Under the Influence of Liquor & Drugs, Driving on a Suspended/Revoked License, and more.

Stay tuned for more on Sytch and this latest incident. Below is her full tweet from earlier that day: