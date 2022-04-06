Scott Norton, 60, returning to the ring

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Scott Norton is returning to an NJPW ring for the first time in five years.

Norton will be part of a 12-man tag team match at Windy City Riot on Saturday, April 16, teaming with Bullet Club against United Empire.

Norton, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo will represent Bullet Club against Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Aaron Henare, and Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher).

Norton, 60, last appeared for NJPW in 2017, taking part in the New Japan Rumble at Wrestle Kingdom 11, then wrestling in a 10-man tag the next night at New Year Dash.

NJPW Windy City Riot, Saturday, April 16, 8 p.m. Eastern time on FITE TV —

Other matches scheduled for the event announced :

Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

US of Jay open challenge: Jay White vs. TBA

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Yuji Nagata

Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Josh Alexander, Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight & Black Tiger