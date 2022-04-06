Samoa Joe to make his AEW in ring debut

Samoa Joe will make his AEW in-ring debut in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Joe, who made his ROH return and signed with AEW at Supercard of Honor, will make his in-ring debut for the company on this week’s show by taking on Max Caster in a qualifying match for the tournament.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* ROH & AAA Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Young Bucks

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA

* Tables Match: Butcher & Blade vs The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage