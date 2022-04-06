Possible plans for Imperium revealed

WWE is reportedly considering Imperium for a move from WWE NXT 2.0 to the main roster.

This week’s post-Stand & Deliver episode saw tension between Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, which led to Aichner walking out on their match against The Creed Brothers. There wasn’t a real follow-up but later in the show Barthel vented to Gunther about Aichner’s actions, and Gunther told him they needed to get everything together as he needed no distractions before his main event match against NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that there have been recent talk of bringing Imperium to the main roster. However, the pitch involved Gunther and Barthel being called up without Aichner.

It was also noted that Imperium would likely end up on SmackDown as that is the heavily discussed destination for the group.

Gunther moved to the United States earlier this year and began working on the main NXT brand full-time, joining Aichner and Barthel. Word now is that ever since Gunther made the move, the plan has been for him to end up on RAW or SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on why WWE is booting Aichner from the group, or what they might have planned for him, but we will keep you updated.

Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event saw Gunther defeat LA Knight in singles action, while Aichner and Barthel dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles to MSK in a Triple Threat that also involved The Creed Brothers. Barthel and Aichner then took a loss to The Creed Brothers on last night’s show, while Gunther came up short in the main event against Breakker.

There’s also no word on when Imperium might be called up, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.