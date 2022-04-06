Cody Rhodes says he didn’t call anyone in WWE after signing his contract

“Nobody. The real ones, the O.G.’s knew. The one guy who had a hard time not being told was Kevin Owens. I was just wanted to keep it quiet, keep it on the low. I didn’t even tell Randy, I haven’t even seen Randy. I heard he’s a really good guy (now). It blows my mind. This guy threw a dynamite stick in a lobby in Mexico the first week I met him. Now, he’s a family man? What the hell are we doing? I didn’t tell anyone, I kept it very limited. Only Randy knew, my mom knew, maybe a few others. My cousin works here as a timekeeper, and even he didn’t know. It was the best-kept secret in wrestling but I really wanted to keep everything low-key. WrestleMania is the one time you don’t know what’s happening, and won’t know until you see it. Like when Bryan Danielson won the title at WrestleMania 30, you knew he was going to, but had to wait until the end of the night to see it.”

source: The Ringer via Wrestling Inc.