Bianca Belair on Triple H: “he was NXT”

“Triple H is everything, I mean, he was NXT. He was like one of the first people that took a chance on me. He put me out there for the NXT universe to see me and to show who Bianca Belair is, and he was so much of an essential part of the progression and development of who is Bianca Belair is inside the ring, outside the ring. He was NXT. He was just so hands-on with everything. It’s like, entrance and placement. I learned so many things from him, and just the moment that I had with him at the Mae Young Classic because I felt that was the very first moment that I realized that I was finally walking in my purpose and I found what I was good at and what I was meant to do. And in that moment that I had with him after the match, I’ve had so many interviews, people ask, ‘What did he say to you?’ I’m like, ‘I will never tell,’ because that, to me, is something that I’ll take with me forever and I still replay those words that he told me in my head now before my ‘Mania matches, before my big matches. So, I just really appreciate everything he’s done inside and outside the ring.”

source: The Ringer’s MackMania Podcast via Wrestling Inc.