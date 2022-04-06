Bexar County proclaims March 16 as Thunder Rosa Day

Move over, Stone Cold, because Bexar County, Texas proclaimed March 16 Thunder Rosa Day in commemoration of Rosa winning the AEW Women’s title on the March 16 episode of Dynamite in San Antonio.

“Today Bexar county proclaimed 3:16 as Thunder Rosa Day! Making history one city at a time! Never stop believing and working hard,” Rosa wrote in a tweet which also included pictures from the commemoration.

Rosa managed to dethrone Dr. Britt Baker last month after having failed to get the title on the Revolution pay-per-view a few weeks earlier.