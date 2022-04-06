AEW Dark: Elevation spoilers from tonight

The April 11 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, before Dynamite hit the air. Thanks to WrestlingInc’s Eric Mutter for the following spoilers:

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Christina Marie ended in a No Contest about 1 minute after it began due to Hirsch suffering a knee injury. You can click here for details

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Ted Goodz

* Diamante defeated Ashley D’Amboise via submission. This was described as solid, unspectacular stuff

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and 10 defeated The Gunn Club and Chaos Project in a fun ten-man tag team bout. The crowd loved The Dark Order, especially Silver. Gunn Club and Chaos Project got good reactions for their entrances, but The Dark Order received better

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Skye Blue defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and the debuting LuFisto

* Penta Oscuro defeated Jora Johl with the armbreaker he used in Lucha Underground

* Top Flight defeated The Factory’s Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo in a good match. This was the main event of the taping

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.