4/6/22 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage

They lock up and Cage backs Cole into the corner. They have a clean break and lock up again. Cage drops Cole to the mat, but Cole applies a headlock. Cage turns it into one of his own, but Cole elbows his way free. Cole sends Cage off the ropes, but Cage drops him with a shoulder tackle. Cole comes back with a kick to the midsection and takes Cage to the corner. Cole stomps Cage down and chokes him with his boot. Cage comes back and goes for the Killswitch, but Cole ducks to the outside. Cage goes out after him and drops him with a shot on the floor. Cage chops Cole against the barricade a few times and gets him back in the ring. Cage sets Cole up top, but Cole escapes and kicks Cage’s leg out from under him. Cole hangs Cage in the corner and stomps on him, and then sends him to the floor. Cole slams Cage into the barricade and the steel steps. Cole poses over Cage as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole is in control in the ring. Cole runs the ropes, but Cage dodges him and tosses him to the floor. Cage dives from the top and takes Cole down on the floor. Back in the ring, Cole delivers an enzuigiri and goes to the middle rope. Cole goes for a stomp, but Cage gets his boots up. Cage delivers rights and lefts in the corner and takes Cole down with a roll-up for a two count. Cage delivers an uppercut, and then kicks Cole in the face. Cage delivers a swinging DDT and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole comes back with a kick, but Cage dodges an enzuigiri and goes for the Killswitch. Cole shoves him into the corner and delivers a Backstabber. Cole goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage comes back with a quick roll-up for two, and then drops Cole with a reverse DDT. Cage goes up top for a diving headbutt, but Cole dodges it. Cole kicks Cage’s knee and then his face, and then delivers the knee strike. Cole goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. They exchange shots as they get to their feet, and then Cage stands on Cole’s back and chokes him over the middle rope.

Cage delivers an uppercut from the floor and dives from the ropes, but Cole counters with a super kick. Cole goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cole sets up for the Panama Sunrise, but Cage cuts him off with a right hand and then a hurricanrana. Cage goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cage goes for the Spear, but Cole kicks his knee again. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise, but Cage counters. Cage goes for the Spear, but Cole counters with a thrust kick. Cole goes for the Boom, but Cage counters with a roll-up for two. Cage delivers a Spear and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out again. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Cole counters and gets in the ropes. Cole pokes Cage in the eyes and delivers the Boom for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

-After the match, reDRagon come to ringside and attack Cage, but Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus run down and even the odds. Luchasaurus and Bobby Fish fight up the ramp as Jungle Boy and Kyle O’Reilly brawl. Cole is left in the ring, but the AEW World Champion, Adam Page, comes out. Cole tells Page he is not fighting him until the title is on the line. Cole says Page is afraid of him, but Page steals the microphone and pie faces Cole. Page says he will give Cole another shot and it will serve as Cole’s punishment for stealing the title. Page says he will defend the title against Cole in a Texas Deathmatch on next Friday’s live Dynamite. Page tells Cole to get his affairs in order, and Cole leaves the ring.

—

Footage of Jay Lethal confronting Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of Honor airs. Lethal said he deserves the first shot at Gresham, and then attacked him with Sonjay Dutt. Then, footage of Samoa Joe’s arrival airs, where Joe choked out Dutt and stared Lethal down.

—

Match #2 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. Samoa Joe

Caster gets in Joe’s face, but Joe drops him with a headbutt. Joe beats Caster down in the corner and tosses him across the ring. Joe delivers more shots in the corner, but Caster comes back with a few shots. Joe delivers a knee to the midsection and chops Caster’s back. Joe drops Caster to the mat and drops an elbow. Caster rolls to the floor, but Joe takes him out with a dive. Joe goes after Bowens, but Caster delivers a shot to Joe and beats him back into the ring. Caster delivers forearm strikes and a chop, but Joe comes right back with a back elbow. Joe sets Caster up up and then drops him with the Muscle Buster for the pin fall.

Winner: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Lethal and Dutt appear on the screen. Dutt says they are not going to ruin Joe’s moment like he did to them on Friday. Lethal says they have more respect for him then he has for them, and his new outlook is to do whatever the hell he wants now. Lethal says Joe never answered his phone when he called, but he had no problem answering it for billionaires. Lethal says he would have rolled out the red carpet for Joe, and Dutt says they still can. Lethal says he is right, and next week in New Orleans they will give Joe a present that he will never forget.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal, the Blackpook Combat Club. Danielson will take on Trent Beretta on Rampage, and Moxley will do the same against Wheeler Yuta. Regal says he is excited for the matches, and feels sorry for Beretta and is impressed with Yuta. Moxley says there will be the sound of bones breaking and it will be raining blood on Friday night.

—

MJF joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

They lock up and exchange waist-locks. Spears drops Dean to the mat and stomps on his face. Spears tosses Dean to the floor and wipes his boot on one of the posters of Wardlow on the barricade. Spears tosses Dean back into the ring and chops him in the corner. Spears drops Dean with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but pulls Dean up at two. Spears picks Dean up, but we go backstage and see the security staff has been laid out. MJF freaks out and Spears drops Dean to the mat. We see Wardlow throwing the security around backstage and he makes his way into the arena. Wardlow lays out more security guys and throws one through the barricade. Three armed security guys rush in, and then Dean rolls Spears up for the pin fall.

Winner: Shawn Dean

-After the match, Wardlow backs away smiling as Spears and MJF stare him down. MJF gets into the ring and he and Spears yell at each other as MJF tries to calm Spears down.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta. Chuck Taylor says they trained him and did everything for him. Taylor says he doesn’t know why he wants to go elsewhere, and then Beretta gets in Yuta’s face and calls him a scumbag. Beretta tells him to watch his match with Danielson this Friday and he might learn something. Beretta shoves Yuta, and Yuta shoves him back and tells him not to touch him. Taylor tries to calm them down, but Yuta tells him the same.

—

Footage from earlier tonight airs, which shows Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana beating down the Jericho Appreciation Society. The JAS escapes the arena and Jake Hager pulls up in an SUV and drives them away as Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana yell after them. Back live, Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana come to the ring. Kingston says it will be association on sight. He says the Jericho Appreciation Society could be with their wives and kinds, but it will be on sight. Santana says this is what they do and tells the Society that they better bring their hardest fight. Ortiz says when Jericho decides to grow a pair, maybe they’ll meet them in New Orleans for a six-man tag.

—

Footage of the ongoing feud between Hook and QT Marshall airs, including Danhausen failing to curse Hook.

—

Schiavone interviews Smart Mark Sterling and the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. Cargill tells Schiavone to cut the shit, and then introduces her Baddie Section. Cargill says a baddie is a beautiful women who knows herself, and Sterling says it was difficult to find good-looking people in Boston but Cargill did it. Sterling says Marina Shafir is not allowed in the Baddie Section, and Cargill calls her trash. Cargill says she is tired of all of the MMA people coming into the wrestling business. Sterling says Shafir is called The Problem, but Cargill backs him up and says she is the Problem Solver.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with MJF and Spears. Spears says Wardlow is pissing up the wrong tree and MJF says he prays Wardlow shows his face next week because there will be twice as much security and twice as much pain. MJF challenges Dean to the match next week, and says there will be a Purple Heart in store for Dean, because he will hurt him far worse than he could ever be hurt in combat.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Tables Match; both members of a team must be put through a table: The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy)

All four men fight on the floor, and then Blade and Jeff get in the ring. There is a table propped in the corner and Blade charges for a Spear, but Jeff dodges him and Blade crashes through the table. Blade is not out of the match, because he wasn’t sent through the table by Jeff. Butcher gets in the ring and tries to suplex Jeff through a table, but Matt cuts him off and The Hardys drop him with a double DDT. The Hardys put Butcher on the table and Jeff goes up top. Blade cuts him off and knocks him to the mat. Blade goes after Matt and drops him with a neck-breaker. Butcher and Blade double team Jeff and send him through a table for an elimination as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, a table is set up in the ring and Matt is beating Butcher with a chair. Matt puts Butcher on the table and drives Butcher through the table with a leg drop for the elimination. Matt goes to dive on Blade on the outside, but Blade moves and Matt crashes through a table. Blade throws Matt into the barricade, and we see that Blade is busted open. Butcher stays at ringside and helps Blade set up a table on the floor. Butcher puts Matt on the table and Blade goes up top. Matt fights back and escapes into the crowd. Butcher delivers shots to him and Blade comes to the outside. Butcher and Blade go for a suplex through the table from the barricade, but we see that Jeff pulled the table out of the way. Jeff drives Blade into the barricade and then drops down onto Butcher. Jeff delivers a Twist of Fate to Blade, and then Matt does the same. Jeff grabs a ladder from under the ring and sets it on the floor. Matt holds it as Jeff is up top. Blade is put on two tables on the floor, and Jeff delivers a Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder and sends Blade through the tables for the win.

Winners: The Hardys

-After the match, the rest of the AFO come to ringside. Before they can get in the ring, Sting comes to the stage. He lays out Private Party with his bat, and then Jose backs away from him. Andrade El Idolo gets behind The Bunny and they back away from Sting as he stares them down.

—

Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus are backstage. Before Cage talks, he throws his water bottle and walks away. Jungle Boy calls out reDRagon and says their record is not good enough to challenge them for the titles. Jungle Boy says since reDRagon can’t challenge them, they will challenge reDRagon and will put the titles on the line next Wednesday.

—

Footage of the ongoing feud between Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose airs. Rosa says she will give Rose a title match at next Saturday’s Battle of the Belts II special.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm. Storm extends her hand for a handshake, but Hayter slaps it away. Hayer says she hopes they meet in the tournament, and if anyone deserves to win it, it’s her. Storm says this has only just begun and they go their separate ways.

—

Match #5 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

Hart attacks Shida before the bell and chokes her with her jacket. The Varsity Blonds ask her what she’s doing, and she tells them to leave. Hart delivers a front handspring clothesline in the corner, and goes for another, but Shida blocks the second one and lays her over the top turnbuckle. Shida delivers a knee strike, and then sends Hart to the floor with another shot. Shida sets up a chair on the floor, and uses it to deliver a running dropkick. Shida tosses Hart back into the ring, but Hart comes back with a shot. Hart delivers more shots on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida sends Hart into the corner. Shida delivers a running knee strike and drops her with a suplex. Shida sends Hart to the apron and climbs up top. Shida suplexes Hart back into the ring. Shida puts Hart up, but Hart rakes her eyes and slams her to the mat. Hart goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Hart goes up top and goes for a dive, but Shida dodges and lays Hart out with a diving elbow strike. Shida delivers another knee strike, and then slams her with the Falcon Arrow for the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, Serena Deeb gets in the ring with a chair as Shida has her kendo stick. They have a stare down with the weapons, and then Deeb smirks and leaves the ring.

—

Marvez is backstage with Swerve Strickland. Strickland talks about his time at the Grammys in Las Vegas this past weekend, but says it is not over between he and his man, Keith Lee, and Team Taz. Strickland goes into the locker room, but Team Taz rush after him and attack him. Lee runs in, and all four men brawl in the locker room.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale

-Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

-Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

-QT Marshall vs. Swerve Strickland

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) vs. reDRagon

-Trios Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager vs. Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW World Championship – Texas Death Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

Announced for next Saturday’s Battle of the Belts II:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose

—

Match #6 – AAA World Tag Team Championship/ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler)

Wheeler and Matt start the match with lockups. Wheeler backs Matt into the corner, but Matt turns it around. Wheeler shoves Matt away and trips him up. Wheeler applies a side headlock, but Matt turns it into a head scissors hold. Matt turns it into a side headlock of his own, but Wheeler counters back and drops Matt with a shoulder tackle. Matt goes to the floor and Wheeler taunts the Bucks from the ring. Matt gets back into the ring, but Wheeler drops him with a drop toe hold and tags Harwood in. Nick tags in, but Wheeler takes him down with a side headlock take down. Harwood turns it into a wrist-lock, but Nick gets to the ropes. Nick throws his headband at Harwood, but Harwood puts it in his trunks and then throws it at Matt. Harwood drops Nick with a shoulder tackle, and then drops him with a scoop slam. Harwood takes Nick down with an arm-drag, but Nick comes back and Matt tags in. All four men get into the ring and stand at a stalemate for a bit. Wheeler and Nick leave the ring, but Matt sends Harwood to the floor. Wheeler trips Matt up, and then all four men brawl in the ring.

The Bucks send Wheeler to the floor and double team Harwood with a double dropkick. They do the same to Wheeler, but Harwood comes back and FTR take control. FTR lock the Bucks in stereo Sharpshooters, but the Bucks come back and send Harwood to the floor. The Bucks double-team Wheeler in the corner, and then Matt delivers a few shots to Wheeler against the ropes. Matt delivers a right hand to the midsection, and follows with a side-Russian leg-sweep. The Bucks double-team Wheeler as Harwood gets in the ring, and Nick makes a faux-tag to get into the ring. Nick chokes Wheeler over the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wheeler drops Nick with a suplex, but Nick makes the tag to Matt. Wheeler sends the Bucks to the floor, but Matt comes back in the ring. Wheeler kicks Matt away and goes for the tag, but Nick drops Harwood off the apron with a superkick. Matt kicks Wheeler in the head and sends him to the corner. The Bucks go for a double-team in the corner, but Wheeler ducks and Nick kicks Matt in the head. Wheeler drops Nick with an uppercut and tags in Harwood. Harwood drops the Bucks with right hands and suplexes. Harwood clotheslines Nick to the floor and delivers uppercuts and chops to Matt in the corner. Harwood gets Matt in a roll-up for two, and then they exchange two counts. Harwood delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Harwood puts Matt up top and delivers a chop. Nick delivers a shot to Harwood and shoves him down, but Wheeler drops Nick with a back drop on the apron. Harwood cuts Matt off and climbs, and Wheeler tags in. FTR go for the power plex, and Harwood drops Matt with a superplex, but Nick cuts Wheeler off and sends him to the mat. All four men are down.

Nick tags in, and the Bucks double-team Wheeler with a bulldog/dropkick combination. Matt tags back in as Nick kicks Harwood on the floor. Nick goes back in the ring and dives, but Harwood catches him and drops him with a Brain Buster. Matt takes Harwood out, but Wheeler slams Matt to the canvas. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Harwood gets in the ring, and FTR go for the Big Rig, but Nick blocks it. Matt delivers a low blow to Wheeler as Harwood gets sent to the outside. The Bucks hit the Big Rig on Wheeler and Matt goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out. The Bucks hit More Bang for Your Buck on Wheeler and Matt goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out again. Matt goes for more quick covers, but Wheeler kicks out each time. Nick grabs one of the ROH tag belts, but Harwood causes a tug-of-war with it on the floor. Wheeler rolls up Matt, but Matt sends him into the ropes and Wheeler gets hit with the title belt. Matt rolls him up with a handful of tights, but Harwood breaks it up at two. The Bucks send Harwood back to the floor and hit the BTE Trigger on Wheeler and Nick gets the pin fall, but Wheeler’s foot was on the rope at the three count.

Rick Knox stops the Bucks from celebrating, and Matt tags back in. The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver, but Harwood comes back and drops Nick with a slingshot power bomb as Wheeler drops Matt with a pile driver. FTR hit the BTE Trigger on Matt as he spits in Harwood’s face. They kiss his cheeks and lay him out with the Big Rig, and Harwood gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AAA World Tag Team Champions and ROH World Tag Team Champions: FTR