Shane McMahon, Jerry Lawler/Kat reunite, Shane McMahon note ROH Supercard PPV buys, and more

Apr 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Shane McMahon was in attendance for all of the WWE events over the weekend, reports PWinsider.

Mick Foley shares his thoughts on Wrestlemania 38…

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH Supercard of Honor, presented by All Elite Wrestling, did “over 20,000 buys” on traditional pay-per-view.

Jerry Lawler with his ex-wife Stacy Carter (The Kat) at WrestleCon in Dallas, TX on April 2, 2022. Photo: André D. Brown

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Charlotte Flair

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal