Photos: Former NXT talent accuses Nash Carter of abuse

Former WWE developmental talent and Impact wrestler Kimber Lee is accusing her husband, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, of abuse, and has provided photographic evidence on her Twitter account.

The couple have been together since 2018, and were officially engaged in August 2019. They tied the knot the following year, in May 2020.

Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/qdYjcneAwC — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) April 5, 2022

I am a survivor. I am the princess who saves herself. And I am finally free 💕 — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) April 5, 2022

I’m never going to let myself be afraid to leave again. Thank you 💖 https://t.co/IZCiN9QHAm — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) April 5, 2022