Photos: Former NXT talent accuses Nash Carter of abuse

Apr 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE developmental talent and Impact wrestler Kimber Lee is accusing her husband, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, of abuse, and has provided photographic evidence on her Twitter account.

The couple have been together since 2018, and were officially engaged in August 2019. They tied the knot the following year, in May 2020.

