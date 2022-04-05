Pat Buck talks WWE departure

Veteran pro wrestling talent/promoter Pat Buck (Pat Buckridge) has confirmed his WWE departure.

As noted, it was revealed on Monday that Buck informed officials that afternoon that he was leaving the company. Word going around was that Buck stated how he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the biggest show of the year with the two matches he produced at WrestleMania 38, and now he needed to re-focus his energies on his family, something the current WWE schedule can’t consistently afford him the ability to do.

Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the WrestleMania Sunday main event that saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Buck was the only producer listed for the WrestleMania Saturday match that saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retain over Ronda Rousey.

While Buck’s main job has been a WWE Producer, he’s also done some recent work in the WWE Talent Relations division, and was the liaison between the company and indie talents that were booked as extras and enhancement talents at various events. Buck was also scouting new potential signings for WWE, and made several appearances as an on-screen official.

In an update, Buck took to Twitter on Monday and issued a statement on his departure, his time with the company and what’s next. Buck thanked the other WWE Producers, including Hayes, and also thanked WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. He also gave a special shout-out to Paul Heyman, and the other WWE employees he’s worked with. Buck’s statement reads like this:

“As a producer/agent, I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years. My endless gratitude beams from working with so many wonderful talents, especially the ultra talented Women’s Division. To my Producer brothers (and sister): You are the greatest collection of misfits that I’ve ever been with. I already miss my second family. Thank you John Laurinaitis for bringing me into this wonderful group and thank you Freebird for being our foul mouthed general. And to my fellow New Yawka, Paul Heyman. Thanks for providing a mitzvah and helping this gentile out. Sending love to the production truck, stage crew, parking, travel, makeup, photo, digital, security, IT, writers, props, social, legal, seamsters, live events, medical, and any other department that I’ve leaned on for something. I look forward to using my new time to return/expand my training schools/promotions, working all over, and sleeping in my own bed more than twice a week. To my darling wife, Lauren and baby Harrison. I don’t know how you put up with this gypsy. I [heart emoji] you both. Dada will be home soon.”

WWE Producer Chris Park (fka Abyss) responded to Buck’s statement and wished him good luck.

“Good luck Pat. You are one of the good guys for sure and you’ll be missed. Take care my friend and I’ll see you down the road,” Park wrote.

Buck responded, “You’ve made the entire time so hilarious. You’re so good at what you do. I’ll miss the times together in arena and at the bar. You da man!”

Buck also had exchanges with “WWE Parking Guy” Hunter Lawson, Adam Pearce, WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, his former students and current AEW stars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, Carmella, Mark Sterling, Peter Rosenberg, Lince Dorado, Mike Rome, Billy Kidman, James Curtin (fka Drake Maverick), and others. You can see those posts below, along with Buck’s full tweet.

Buck, age 38, runs the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academies in New Jersey and Long Island, along with Brian Myers. He is also the owner of the WrestlePro indie promotion in New Jersey. Buck joined WWE back in 2019 after a lengthy career on the indies as a promoter and wrestler, including a stint in OVW when it was a WWE developmental territory. He was a two-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion. Buck also had brief stints with Impact Wrestling as a producer and WWE’s FCW as a referee.

Buck was not at last night’s post-WrestleMania RAW as he officially left the company yesterday afternoon.

