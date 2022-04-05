NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with fallout from Stand & Deliver.

New NXT Champion Bron Breakker is expected to return to the brand as champion on tonight’s show. Breakker lost to Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver, but won the title on last night’s RAW After WrestleMania episode.

WWE is also teasing that Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante, the former Danbury Trashers hockey team GM who appeared on Netflix’s “Crime & Penalties” documentary, will continue their Stand & Deliver celebration on tonight’s show. Galante accompanied D’Angelo at Stand & Deliver for the win over Tommaso Ciampa.

It’s also likely that new NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will appear on tonight’s show, along with new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Fallout from Stand & Deliver

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns as a two-time champion

* Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante continue their Stand & Deliver celebration

* New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defend against former champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.