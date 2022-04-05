Notes on Steve Austin, Sasha Banks, Mike Foley, and Maria Kanellis

– Steve Austin & Sasha Banks had a beer together at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night…

– Mick Foley reacts to Vince McMahon receiving the Stone Cold Stunner at Wrestlemania 38….

– Maria Kanellis has announced a new venture. Kanellis took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she is partnering with Pro Wrestling TV (PWTV) and will be an executive producer of content for the network, which currently features Control Your Narrative, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, and more.

Here’s what Kanellis had to say about the partnership:

Announcement: I am now partnering with @prowtv to produce and create new and diverse content for the streaming service!!! On April 13th, I will be giving a teaser to what the first show will be. I am so incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to create content that inspires and documents the lives of the talented individuals of our industry!! I have fought for 18 years to get to where I am today and now it’s time to give back and provide opportunities for the next generation or tell the stories of the veterans that don’t get the credit they deserve. I want to build off the lessons I learned last year in @ringofhonor with the understanding that my number one job will always be to listen.

