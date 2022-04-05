News for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three matches for next Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Next week’s RAW will feature Damian Priest wrestling his first match since officially joining this new heel stable led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Priest will go up against AJ Styles next Monday.

After providing a distraction that allowed Edge to defeat Styles at WrestleMania 38, this week’s RAW saw Priest and Edge beat Styles down after he confronted them in the ring. WWE then announced Styles vs. Priest for next week.

Speaking of Edge and Priest, we noted before how Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa have been discussed as potential additions to the new heel faction on RAW. This week’s RAW saw Ripley and Liv Morgan come up short to new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi in a Championship Contender’s match.

The minor tension between Morgan and Ripley continued until Ripley revealed that Adam Pearce had granted them a title shot from Banks and Naomi next Monday night. While RAW ended with Morgan and Ripley on the same page again, there’s now speculation that this will lead to Ripley turning on Morgan and joining Edge and Priest on the dark side.

Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio has also been announced for next Monday.

As noted, this week’s RAW After WrestleMania saw Veer make his official red brand re-debut by attacking The Mysterios, right after The Miz squashed Dominik Mysterio in singles action. Veer took out Dominik, then beat Rey up and made him watch while he forced Dominik to tap out in a submission. WWE later announced Veer vs. Rey for next Monday.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW from Detroit. Below is the current line-up, along with related clips from RAW:

* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley