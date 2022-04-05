LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

Stay tuned for live WWE NXT coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Stand & Deliver

* New NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns as a two-time champion

* Tony D’Angelo and AJ Galante continue their Stand & Deliver celebration

* New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defend against former champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* New NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will speak

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

