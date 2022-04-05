Cody Rhodes wrestles in the Raw dark main event

Apr 5, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens.

The match started with a handshake and a hug, and also included a spot where Ata Johnson, the mother of WWE Legend The Rock, held Owens at ringside while Rhodes delivered chops and a Bionic Elbow. There was another spot where Owens did The Young Bucks’ signature pose over Rhodes while he was down.

The match went around 6 minutes and ended with a CrossRhodes to Owens. After the match, Rhodes took the mic and said a few words to the fans in Dallas, wishing them a good night.

You can see dark main event footage below, along with clips from Rhodes’ show-opening segment on RAW:

