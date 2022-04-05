Cody Rhodes wrestles in the Raw dark main event
The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens.
The match started with a handshake and a hug, and also included a spot where Ata Johnson, the mother of WWE Legend The Rock, held Owens at ringside while Rhodes delivered chops and a Bionic Elbow. There was another spot where Owens did The Young Bucks’ signature pose over Rhodes while he was down.
The match went around 6 minutes and ended with a CrossRhodes to Owens. After the match, Rhodes took the mic and said a few words to the fans in Dallas, wishing them a good night.
You can see dark main event footage below, along with clips from Rhodes’ show-opening segment on RAW:
It’s @CodyRhodes v @FightOwensFight in our dark match here at #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/ea275Wy3yd
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 5, 2022
More highlights from @CodyRhodes v @FightOwensFight
Cody goes and hugs a fan! ❤️#RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/2GmLjWodYv
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 5, 2022
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with a handshake and a hug before their match tonight after #WWERAW
Real shame this wasn’t on the show. pic.twitter.com/vwVrptMtqK
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 5, 2022
KO with the Young Bucks pose over Cody 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oat0tIgZoA
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 5, 2022