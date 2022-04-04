WWE Raw preview for tonight

The biggest WWE RAW of the year will take place tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with fallout from WrestleMania 38.

No WrestleMania-related matches or segments have been announced for the RAW After WrestleMania as of this writing, but it’s expected that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing. It’s interesting to note that Reigns is not being advertised by the WWE website or the arena, and Brock Lesnar is also not advertised.

WWE has confirmed that Veer Mahaan will finally make his red brand re-debut tonight after months of vignettes and squashes on WWE Main Event. There is no word on who he will face tonight.

Cody Rhodes is expected to make his RAW return on tonight’s show for a follow-up to his WrestleMania win over Seth Rollins. Rhodes will reportedly be a regular member of the RAW roster moving forward, and noted on Instagram that he can’t wait to have a live mic on tonight’s show.

RAW will also likely feature more on the new alliance between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest. Edge was reported to be leading a new heel stable on RAW, and then Priest provided a distraction that helped Edge defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

The WWE Events website has the following Superstars advertised for tonight – Priest, Styles, Rollins, new RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Kevin Owens.

There’s no word yet on potential surprises for tonight’s RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.