Roman Reigns on winning the WrestleMania main event

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has issued his first public comments since winning the WrestleMania 38 main event.

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Title Unification bout to become the first-ever Undisputed Universal Champion over both brands. Reigns took to Twitter to declare his rule over the WWE Universe.

“Of all @WWE. Over the entire Universe. One. Undisputed. Champion. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that Reigns joins WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker as the only Superstars to main event multiple WrestleMania events in the same city/venue. Macho Man headlined WrestleMania 4 and 5 in Atlantic City, The Hulkster was in the main event of WrestleMania 2 and 7 in Los Angeles, and The Dead Man headlined WrestleMania 24 and 33 in Orlando. Reigns headlined WrestleMania 38 this year, and WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

As noted, Reigns is not currently advertised for tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania from Dallas, but it’s likely that he will appear.

Stay tuned for more on Reigns and the fallout from WrestleMania. You can see his full tweet below, along with footage from the WrestleMania Sunday main event, and footage of the post-match celebration: