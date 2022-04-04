NJPW wrestler honored after saving a girl from an assault

The Great-O-Khan (NJPW) is being honored for having saved a girl from an assault.

On the evening of March 29, Khan reportedly subdued an inebriated 61-year-old man who had grabbed a 10-year-old girl by both shoulders. Khan had seen the man harassing the girl before stepping in to intervene. The incident took place outside JR Musashi Kosugi Station in Kawasaki City.

The Nakahara police honored Khan on Monday April, 4 with a letter of appreciation for his efforts. He told Tokyo Sports that the recognition was more valuable to him than a championship belt.