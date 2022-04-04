News on Jon Moxley, “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Chelsea Green

– In a post on Twitter, ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James announced that he and Ryan Katz will launch a new podcast called ‘Oh…You Didn’t Know’ this Thursday.

– Jon Moxley is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the AEW star suffered the injury during training. It is expected that he will be able to continue wrestling through it.

It isn’t clear at which point Moxley suffered the injury. He has been busy over WrestleMania weekend, working a couple shows for GCW’s The Collective, and also worked a match on AEW Dynamite last week.

– Happy birthday to today’s Female of the day, Chelsea Green

