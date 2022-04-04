Full list of producers for WrestleMania 38 matches

The producers have been revealed for both nights of WWE WrestleMania 38, courtesy of PWInsider.

The following producers worked Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 38:

* Chris Park produced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro retaining over The Street Profits and Alpha Academy

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley defeating Omos

* Kenn Doane and Shane Helms produced Johnny Knoxville’s Anything Goes win over Sami Zayn

* Tyson Kidd, Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Fatal 4 Way that saw Sasha Banks and Naomi win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over Shayna Baszler and Natalya, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and former champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* Petey Williams produced WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeating AJ Styles

* Petey Williams and Kenn Doane produced Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeating The New Day

* Jamie Noble produced Pat McAfee defeating Austin Theory, and presumably WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon defeating McAfee

* Pat Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The following producers worked Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38:

* Shawn Daivari produced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

* Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre defeating Happy Baron Corbin

* Shane Helms and Adam Pearce produced The Miz and Logan Paul defeating The Mysterios

* Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair defeating Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title

* Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins

* Pat Buck produced SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retaining over Ronda Rousey

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced The KO Show and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match