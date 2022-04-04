Cody not interested in another management job, says he’ll never repay debt to Triple H

Speaking to the press last night after his match at WrestleMania, the returning Cody Rhodes said that he does not want another management job in wrestling, although he did say they in this business, “never say never.”

Rhodes, who was an EVP in AEW, admitted that he might not have been mature enough for the job but he tried. He said he loved his job regardless but no one dreams to be an executive.

“Everyone who wants to be a wrestler, the dream is putting the belt on,” Cody said. “That’s the dream. And I locked myself out of that because I didn’t want to upset fans and do that and they still got pissed. So I’m thinking, ‘Oh well, f*ck, sorry. I locked myself out of the main title picture.’”

Cody was referring to never wrestling for the AEW World title, a stipulation he lost when he didn’t beat Chris Jericho for the title in the early days of AEW.

The former TNT champion said he is a wrestler and will remain one throughout his large WWE deal which runs for several years.

Rhodes also said he would be happy if he never steps foot inside the WWE Performance Center, mainly because that is where his father’s old office and his wrestling boots remain there as a reminder to all those who pass through the PC.

In a different interview with Ariel Helwani, Cody also revealed how Triple H was the last one to come in his bus where he was hiding before they ushered him out for his match. Asked to say what Triple H told him, Rhodes took a second and then said he doesn’t know if he wants to reveal that, but it was a special moment for him and he offered to shake his hand and in return he got a hug.

Cody said he can crush thrones and talk shit about Triple H all day long and what he did needed to be done and he owns it, but at the end of the day, he can never repay the debt to Triple H for taking care of his father and the only way he can make something up for that is to be in WWE and perform at the top level for him.