AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 456,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.29% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 425,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.14% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 193,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.04% from the 182,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #18 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #32 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #98 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #78 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage numbers were up from the previous week, but the episode drew the third-lowest audience and the second-lowest 18-49 key demo rating in the regular timeslot. The show aired head-to-head with the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but that only aired on Peacock and the WWE Network. Friday’s viewership was up 7.29% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 7.14% from the previous week.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament game between Stanford and Connecticut on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.63 key demo rating, also drawing 3.110 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.255 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.674 million viewers, also drawing a 0.40 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.61 rating, also drawing 2.359 million viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage aired in the normal timeslot on TNT, and was taped earlier in the week from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. The show featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in the opener, a promo from Kris Statlander, House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, a promo from AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant, plus Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode