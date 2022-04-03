Real Name: Jennifer Michell Cantú Iglesias

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: April 9, 1996

Hometown: Monterrey, Mexico

Pro Debut: October 19, 2021

Trained By: Tony Salazar & WWE

Finishing Move: Diving Crossbody

Biography

– Iglesias is the real-life daughter of Mexican wrestler Bronco

– Prior to beginning her wrestling career, Iglesias was a three-time World Powerlifting gold medallist. She intended to compete in the 2020 Olympics, but medical issues caused her to fall short of the minimum weight limit

– She began training at CMLL in 2019 under Tony Salazar before attending a WWE tryout that December

– In February 2021, WWE signed Iglesias to a developmental contract and assigned her the ringname ‘Yulisa León’

– León wrestled her first match on the October 22, 2021 episode of 205 Live, teaming with Katrina Cortez in a loss to Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz

– In November 2021, León began competing on NXT

– León & Valentina Feroz entered the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but fell to Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade in the first round