WrestleMania 39 confirmed for two nights in April 2023

WWE has officially announced WrestleMania 39 as a two-night event to take place in early April 2023.

It was announced during tonight’s WrestleMania Saturday event that Night One of WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, while Night Two of WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2.

WrestleMania 38 is being billed as “WrestleMania Hollywood” and it will take place from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. You can click here to sign-up to be notified about the Ticketmaster pre-sale.

WWE originally announced WrestleMania 39 for Sunday, April 2, but now they have added the extra day.

WrestleMania 37 was originally scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium but plans were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium opened in 2020 and has a capacity of over 70,000 for NFL games. SoFi Stadium is the current home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and LA Chargers, and was the home of the NFL’s Super Bowl 56 back in February.

WWE Legend The Rock vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been rumored for WrestleMania Hollywood for some time now, but it remains to be seen if that will actually happen. A WWE Hall of Fame induction for The Rock has also been speculated on.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 39. You can see the logo below: