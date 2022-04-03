Video of Steve Austin’s return match at WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has wrestled what appears to be his final wrestling match, 19 years after officially retiring from the ring.
WrestleMania 38 Night One closed with Austin driving his ATM out for The KO Show with Kevin Owens to continue Owens’ recent anti-Texas storyline. After a few minutes of the talk show segment, Owens said he really invited Austin to WrestleMania to challenge him to a match, a No Holds Barred match. Austin commented on how he had his first match in Dallas, and can now have his last match in Dallas. Stone Cold called for a referee and the match began.
Austin dominated most of the match, which was a typical No Holds Barred or Street Fight bout with lots of brawling and very little moves and holds, if any. Austin did take a few suplexes, kicks, punches, a Stunner, and more. The match went through the crowd, around the ringside area, up the ramp to the stage via riding on Austin’s ATV, and ended in the ring with a Stone Cold Stunner as Austin got the win. The match also saw Austin enjoy a few beers while beating Owens around.
After the match, Austin held a lengthy beer bash celebration. He dropped Owens with another Stunner at one point, then kicked him out of the ring where two Texas Troopers were waiting to escort him to the back. Austin, who went through more than a case of beers in the post-match celebration, tossed a beer to his brother at one point. His brother, who was sitting behind the announcers, then briefly joined Austin in the ring for a toast. Austin later called Byron Saxton into the ring for a toast and Saxton was nervous based on beer bash Stunner he took on the 3:16 Day RAW in 2020. Austin shared a beer with Saxton but dropped him with the Stunner.
The beer bash went on for several minutes before WrestleMania Saturday went off the air with Stone Cold celebrating to the cheers of a packed crowd inside AT&T Stadium.
Stay tuned for more from Austin and WrestleMania 38 Night One. You can see several photos and videos from Austin’s return below:
GET READY, TEXAS!
It's time for the #KOShow with @FightOwensFight & @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/rS30LEJZMH
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
It's an energy like no other right now at #WrestleMania for the #KOShow!@FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/O0kcf9UHz9
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
"Welcome to the #WrestleMania main event edition of the #KOShow!"
TEXAS is letting @FightOwensFight have it right now at @ATTStadium. pic.twitter.com/hS1UWupSiC
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
The host of the #KOShow is getting booed out of @ATTStadium right now at #WrestleMania!@FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/8P8tRQb9Y9
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
STONE COLD IS HERE!@steveaustinBSR returns to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/sAVzQRAQbi
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
GOOSEBUMPS.@steveaustinBSR is BACK at #WrestleMania for the #KOShow! pic.twitter.com/B1cYpXpBLS
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
The Texas Rattlesnake is back at #WrestleMania!@steveaustinBSR #KOShow pic.twitter.com/R7eDndf6Zw
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
That's what @steveaustinBSR thinks of the #KOShow!@FightOwensFight #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IjCwVpFl4a
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
THIS IS EPIC!@steveaustinBSR @FightOwensFight #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OrXwBSQMmv
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Now THAT'S a @steveaustinBSR entrance fit for #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/nKlJK37s50
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
"I SAID HE LOOKS LIKE A JACKASS!"@steveaustinBSR is here to defend Texas at #WrestleMania and pulls no punches with @FightOwensFight. pic.twitter.com/FO5ATeM0QT
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
When @FightOwensFight is STILL running down Texas at #WrestleMania…@steveaustinBSR #KOShow pic.twitter.com/l230EXRlBq
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
"I'm looking for a FIGHT!" – @FightOwensFight @steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/XuM6Cw7T69
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
"I AM CHALLENGING YOU TO A NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH RIGHT NOW!"@FightOwensFight lays down the #WrestleMania challenge for @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/yDqItNUJtq
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
THE BELL HAS RUNG. THIS IS HAPPENING!@steveaustinBSR vs. @FightOwensFight RIGHT NOW at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/VumEFabQOu
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
THIS. IS. HAPPENING.@steveaustinBSR vs. @FightOwensFight#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/h4JXk6GSox
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
There's always time for a @steveaustinBSR cold one!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dB4eUSioWr
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
YOU STILL GOT IT! 👏👏 👏👏👏@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JGc5TBwxUG
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
You regretting those remarks about Texas yet, @FightOwensFight?@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wzGblpdnFs
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
A classic Stone Cold BRAWL at #WrestleMania!@steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/aZfI1NYgBI
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲
😲😲😲😲@FightOwensFight @steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ryPPf5DQGX
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Time to go for a ride, @FightOwensFight!@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/XLwDlCYdIc
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
ICONIC.@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IiJzXMn6nd
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2022
HELL YEAH!@steveaustinBSR and @FightOwensFight are throwing DOWN in a No Holds Barred Match at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nqIQhYxhGh
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
That was for Texas, @FightOwensFight!@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/c0nozK69Wb
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
CHILLS.@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZMmr6al2yh
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
.@FightOwensFight just gave @steveaustinBSR a STUNNER at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/GIxKFIyt0R
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
STONE COLD STUNNER to @FightOwensFight!!!@steveaustinBSR#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JTbE7ebcdh
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
STONE COLD! STONE COLD! STONE COLD! STONE COLD!@steveaustinBSR defeats @FightOwensFight at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/ndKkJyJreU
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
What a #WrestleMania moment!@steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/Qqeodgqv8q
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
STONE COLD STUNNER!!!@steveaustinBSR sends @FightOwensFight packing with one more #WrestleMania sized Stunner! pic.twitter.com/4QjhXC9MXi
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Get that piece of trash out of @steveaustinBSR's ring!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/y3MR1yNxFy
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
Poor @ByronSaxton…@steveaustinBSR had one more Stone Cold Stunner ready at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Y2DFufipKv
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
A toast for @steveaustinBSR and his brother at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Gqk1QKpApQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
#ThankYouAustin https://t.co/vB5GSSd9Tt
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022
ONE LAST CAN.@steveaustinBSR has the #WrestleMania moment of a lifetime.#ThankYouAustin pic.twitter.com/QKSdRAlqii
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022