Update on The New Day’s WrestleMania match, final card for tonight
Night Two of WWE’s WrestleMania 38 will take place later tonight from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland has been moved to tonight’s line-up. The match was originally scheduled for Night One, but there were timing issues with some matches going long, so it was pushed back to WrestleMania Sunday.
Remember to join us later today for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up for tonight:
Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium
“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus
It should be on the pre show