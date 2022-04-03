Triple H opens WrestleMania, leaves boots in the ring

WrestleMania Sunday started with a surprise appearance from Triple H, who received a thunderous ovation from the crowd inside the AT&T Stadium.

Triple H took his time soaking in the moment and did his usual entrance, complete with spitting the water and posing on the turnbuckles.

Appearing just days after officially retiring from in-ring competition due to heart-related issues, Triple H said he came out to simply say thank you and to welcome everyone to WrestleMania.

After fireworks went off to start the show, the cameras switched to the middle of the ring where Triple H placed his wrestling boots, a symbolic gesture of retiring.

Triple H also made a cameo appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver yesterday, hugging Tommaso Ciampa after losing his last match in NXT

