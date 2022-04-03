Sasha Banks still looking for first win at WrestleMania after six attempts

She is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, but Sasha Banks still has one thing missing from her CV – a win at a WrestleMania.

You read correct. In six attempts, The Legit Boss has been, at WrestleMania at least, a legit loser and her record is currently at 0-6.

Banks will be hoping to get a “1” in the “W” column tonight as she teams up with Naomi to go for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles in a fatal-four way match.

Banks made her WrestleMania in-ring debut six years ago – in the same stadium that she’ll be wrestling tonight – at WrestleMania 32. On that day, Banks wrestled Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to crown the new WWE Women’s champion, a match which Charlotte Flair won.

The next year in Orlando, Banks was part of the Raw Women’s title match with three other women in a fatal four-way along with Bayley, Charlotte, and Nia Jax. Bayley retained the title that night.

WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans saw Sasha being part of the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. She made it far enough, but failed to win and was eliminated by her frenemy Bayley.

As the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions, Banks and Bayley defended their titles against The IIconics, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Nia Jax and Tamina at WrestleMania 35. Banks and Bayley lost their titles that night and Banks bolted for four months after that.

At WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center, Banks was in a fatal five-way match against Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina, and Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley. 2020 was the year of Bayley and Banks but on this day, Bayley reigned supreme.

A year later at WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks made history with Bianca Belair by becoming the first black females to headline a WrestleMania. It was a history-making night and Sasha entered as the Smackdown Women’s champion…but walked out without the gold as Belair got all the glory by the time the show was over.