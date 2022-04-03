Ronda Rousey addresses rumors of unhappiness from WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey addressed the rumors that surfaced yesterday about her being unhappy and that she “left” the arena at WrestleMania, rumors that even trended on Twitter during the day.

Rousey vs Flair was the original main event but that was replaced when Steve Austin eventually agreed to do a match. Combined with the fact that her match ended the way it did, sending the crowd home after that would have been a big no no.

“I don’t know where these ‘reports’ come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at WrestleMania in Texas,” Rousey said in a tweet.

She also addressed her absence from the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night which was taped after Smackdown.

“I wasn’t at Hall of Fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air,” she concluded.