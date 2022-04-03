Rick Boogs to undergo surgery next week

Rick Boogs will be undergoing surgery next week for a torn quadriceps to the patella tendon, an injury he suffered last night in the opening match of WrestleMania 38.

Boogs went to hoist both members of The Usos on his back in a fireman’s carry and his knee buckled under the weight. The match finish, which originally had Boogs and Nakamura win the titles, was switched on the fly and instead The Usos retained.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers,” Boogs wrote in a post on social media.

“Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET.”