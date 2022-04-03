Notes on Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul, and Jeff Jarrett

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin now holds the record longest time between WrestleMania main events, with a gap of 21 years. Austin’s last WrestleMania main event was way back in 2001, where he squared off against The Rock. This was held by Edge, who main evented WrestleMania 24 in 2008 and then WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

– “The Hurricane” Shane Helms and Adam Pearce are the men who trained Logan Paul for WrestleMania 38, report PWinsider

– PWInsider also reports that Jeff and Karen Jarrett were backstage at WrestleMania last night in Dallas.

– Ariel Helwani posted an interview with Charlotte Flair



(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)