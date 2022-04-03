Notes on Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, and Ric Flair

Apr 3, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Randy Orton makes history tonight as he would have entered WM defending EVERY championship in WWE.

Bianca Belair is the only woman in history to win a women’s title in back to back WrestleManias

Ric Flair puts over the Rousey vs. Charlotte match last night…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kayla Braxton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal