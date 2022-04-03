Notes on Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, and Ric Flair
– Randy Orton makes history tonight as he would have entered WM defending EVERY championship in WWE.
I’ve walked into #WrestleMania with every title in @WWE at some point in my career. But the most important match will always be the next one. #AndStill https://t.co/sSDgHJAyll
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 3, 2022
– Bianca Belair is the only woman in history to win a women’s title in back to back WrestleManias
– Ric Flair puts over the Rousey vs. Charlotte match last night…
The Greatest Women’s Wrestling Match I’ve Ever Seen! So Real & Authentic! Thank You @RondaRousey & @MsCharlotteWWE For Changing The Game! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2022