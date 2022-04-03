Notes on CM Punk, HTM, Slick, and the Briscoes

– CM Punk says he was happy to see Kevin Owens, Steve Austin, and Cody Rhodes get their moments at WrestleMania 38 night one. Punk posted to Twitter on Friday night to clarify any misconception that he might not be happy for the three, and noting that he’s happy for himself and his AEW colleagues as well:

“Happy for Kev. Happy for Cody. VERY happy for Steve. Also happy for Sting. Happy for myself. Happy for Bryan. This isn’t controversial. F**k Eddie Kingston. Oh, happy for Edge!”

– Two legends reunite, The Honkey Tonk Man and Slick…

Dr. Of Style Slick pic.twitter.com/yt64raSdZ3 — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) April 3, 2022

– According to PWInsider, IMPACT Wrestling is hoping to use the Briscoes (Jay & Mark) more going forward following their matchup with The Good Brothers on PPV.

As the show was going off the air the Briscoes noted that they were unhappy with their loss to the OG Bullet Club members, with the report noting that a possible rematch could be set down the line.

Briscoes just lost the ROH tag team titles to FTR at Friday’s Supercard of Honor special.